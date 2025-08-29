FB pixel

What to know about ‘aggressive’ EUDI timelines, with Fime’s Steve Pannifer

BU Podcast talks compliance, interoperability as EU regulations bring new pressures
| Joel R. McConvey
It’s hard enough to try and remove friction from a single location, like an airport. Much more difficult is trying to remove friction from an entire continent. That’s what the EU is trying to do with its EU Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet) program. By December 2026, member states are mandated to make wallets available to their citizens and businesses.

Steve Pannifer, SVP of digital identity at Fime, says the complexity of what’s proposed make the timelines look mighty tight. “It’s not just about doing a wallet. It’s doing a wallet, and having it work within that emerging ecosystem.”

“At the moment, no one’s blinking. But someone’s going to have to, because, from where I sit, it’s highly unlikely everything will be in place by next year.”

Can everything come together, in every corner of the EU? And will people choose to use it? Listen below or on your favorite podcast platform to hear Steve Pannifer’s insights on what to expect from governments, credential issuers and businesses as Europe speeds toward the EUDI Wallet deadline, how payments provides a model; what role testing labs play in making sure things work; and why it all boils down to adoption.

Listen now: SpotifyAppleYouTubePodbean

Runtime: 00:28:39

