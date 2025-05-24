Reusable digital identity arriving in the nick of time
Plausible pathways to realizing the full potential and scale of digital identity, notably including reusable IDs and decentralized approaches based on international standards like verifiable credentials, took prominence at this year’s edition of KuppingerCole’s European Identity and Cloud conference. The maturation of these approaches and technologies is just in time to help address imminent crises, according to EIC 2025 presentations and panels of biometrics and digital ID innovators, from AI-powered fraud and phishing to online privacy and even healthcare capacity. The event ran during the second week of May in Berlin.
Reports by Masha Borak, Joel R. McConvey and Chris Burt.
Biometric Update coverage of EIC 2024
Digital ID, payments providers are trying to solve eIDAS ambiguities
The EU has been busy building a regulatory foundation for its European Digital Identity (EUDI), which will be offered to…
Digital identity frameworks and their choices reflect different worldviews
At a talk for KuppingerCole’s European Identity and Cloud Conference (EIC), Markus Sabadello, CEO of Danube Tech, looks at the…
Agentic AI shaping strategies and plans across sectors as AI agents swarm
The current moment would have us believe that AI agents are about to become our co-workers, personal assistants, pocket buddies…
Digidentity enables remote onboarding registration for GMC doctors in UK
Healthcare continues to open up as a potentially major market for biometrics and reusable digital identity, as evidenced by the…
Explaining W3C Verifiable Credentials and biometrics a key mission for Dock Labs
All legitimate credentials can be verified – but not all credentials are Verifiable Credentials. It sounds a bit like a…
10 million passkeys registered for Mercari market app amid phishing crisis
Mercari, the Japanese e-commerce company behind the Mercari marketplace, has surpassed 10 million registered users of passkeys for authentication. A…
EIC 2025: EUDI Wallet has a data oversharing problem
Many of us are guilty of skimming through privacy policies and accepting browser cookies without putting in the effort to…
Data is ammo in biometric authentication’s arms race with AI fraud: EIC 2025 panel
On the internet, nobody knows if your dog can skateboard. KuppingerCole Lead Analyst Paul Fisher introduced viral videos of skater…
Enterprise IAM could provide needed critical mass for reusable digital identity
There are 2.6 billion people around the world who make up the addressable population for user-held digital identity, according to…
Collaboration, standards shepherding decentralized digital ID to production
The webinar “Road to EIC: Standards in Focus – Shaping the Future of Digital and Decentralized Identities” gathered together some…
