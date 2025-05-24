FB pixel

Reusable digital identity arriving in the nick of time

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Features and Interviews
Reusable digital identity arriving in the nick of time
 

Plausible pathways to realizing the full potential and scale of digital identity, notably including reusable IDs and decentralized approaches based on international standards like verifiable credentials, took prominence at this year’s edition of KuppingerCole’s European Identity and Cloud conference. The maturation of these approaches and technologies is just in time to help address imminent crises, according to EIC 2025 presentations and panels of biometrics and digital ID innovators, from AI-powered fraud and phishing to online privacy and even healthcare capacity. The event ran during the second week of May in Berlin.

Reports by Masha Borak, Joel R. McConvey and Chris Burt.

Biometric Update coverage of EIC 2024

Digital ID, payments providers are trying to solve eIDAS ambiguities

The EU has been busy building a regulatory foundation for its European Digital Identity (EUDI), which will be offered to…

Digital identity frameworks and their choices reflect different worldviews

At a talk for KuppingerCole’s European Identity and Cloud Conference (EIC), Markus Sabadello, CEO of Danube Tech, looks at the…

Agentic AI shaping strategies and plans across sectors as AI agents swarm

The current moment would have us believe that AI agents are about to become our co-workers, personal assistants, pocket buddies…

Digidentity enables remote onboarding registration for GMC doctors in UK

Healthcare continues to open up as a potentially major market for biometrics and reusable digital identity, as evidenced by the…

Explaining W3C Verifiable Credentials and biometrics a key mission for Dock Labs

All legitimate credentials can be verified – but not all credentials are Verifiable Credentials. It sounds a bit like a…

10 million passkeys registered for Mercari market app amid phishing crisis

Mercari, the Japanese e-commerce company behind the Mercari marketplace, has surpassed 10 million registered users of passkeys for authentication. A…

EIC 2025: EUDI Wallet has a data oversharing problem

Many of us are guilty of skimming through privacy policies and accepting browser cookies without putting in the effort to…

Data is ammo in biometric authentication’s arms race with AI fraud: EIC 2025 panel

On the internet, nobody knows if your dog can skateboard. KuppingerCole Lead Analyst Paul Fisher introduced viral videos of skater…

Enterprise IAM could provide needed critical mass for reusable digital identity

There are 2.6 billion people around the world who make up the addressable population for user-held digital identity, according to…

Collaboration, standards shepherding decentralized digital ID to production

The webinar “Road to EIC: Standards in Focus – Shaping the Future of Digital and Decentralized Identities” gathered together some…

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Leidos wins $130M FBI contract to support CJIS biometric services program

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has awarded Leidos a five-and-a-half year $129.7 million contract to support its Criminal Justice…

 

Deepfakes are testing the limits of American governance

Under the looming omnipresence of AI, the United States finds itself at a crossroads in determining how best to regulate…

 

Move in House to block state AI laws draws bipartisan fire; Senate support questionable

The U.S. House of Representatives this week passed a sweeping budget reconciliation package that includes a controversial provision that would…

 

Mom sues porn sites for noncompliance with Kansas age assurance law

You can mess with the law – but don’t mess with the moms who catch their sons in compromising acts….

 

Spike in first party fraud could presage raging storm of generative AI

The latest version of LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ annual Cybercrime Report shows what a release calls “a significant swing in the…

 

Digital ID, payments providers are trying to solve eIDAS ambiguities

The EU has been busy building a regulatory foundation for its European Digital Identity (EUDI), which will be offered to…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events