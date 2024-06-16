FB pixel

Digital identity leaders shepherd wallets into the mainstream

| Chris Burt
Digital identity leaders shepherd wallets into the mainstream
 

Discussion and debate at the European Identity and Cloud (EIC 2024) conference focused largely on how to achieve trust among stakeholders with decentralized digital identity, and the progress towards putting transformative theories about how transactions should work into practical use. The event, held by KuppingerCole last week, brought together many of the most influential voices in biometrics and digital ID. Read all our coverage here.

Biometric Update coverage of EIC 2024

What makes a good digital wallet? EIC 2024 answers

Europe has been forging ahead with its plan to give each European Union citizen a digital wallet that can be…

CTO of Digidentity introduces the hybrid wallet at EIC 2024

Decentralized identity has had EIC 2024 buzzing – but Marcel Wendt, CTO of Dutch firm Digidentity, says let’s not get…

Bringing ethics into the discussion on digital identity

A panel at EIC 2024 addresses head-on a topic that lurks around the edges of many discussions of digital ID….

Kantara Initiative launches group devoted to deepfake injection attack threats

“It’s probably not as bad as this makes it seem,” says Andrew Hughes, VP of global standards for FaceTec and…

Decentralized identity takes center stage at EIC

Significant time at EIC 2024 has been devoted to cracking open the language of digital identity, and decentralized identity (DID)…

Effective digital identity requires strong foundations: a call for collaborators

Several of the most influential non-profit organizations in digital identity took the stage at KuppingerCole’s EIC 2024 (European Identity and…

EIC session explores the future of travel with digital travel credentials

Travel is already one of the more visible touchpoints for biometrics in many people’s lives. But facial recognition systems for…

Digital identity industry needs to communicate better with relying parties

One of the more existentially pressing questions being discussed at EIC 2024 is the digital identity sector’s version of the…

Wallet-to-wallet coverage: digital identity opportunity arrives with eIDAS 2.0

The European Identity and Cloud Conference (EIC) took over Berlin this week, bringing together experts from a wide range of…

