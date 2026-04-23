SLC Digital, Ideco partner on hardware-backed biometrics for fraud prevention

United States-based identity fraud solution firm SLC Digital and Ideco Biometrics, are combining their technologies and technical capabilities to enhance digital ID trust and fraud prevention in South Africa.

The partnership, described as strategic, aims to deliver “a more secure, infrastructure-level identity framework for digital identity and fraud prevention,” according to an announcement.

SLC Digital, which sealed a fraud prevention deal with Tracer Labs early this year, is expected to integrate its identity hardware platform with Ideco’s biometric authentication expertise to support South African businesses and organizations in their anti-fraud efforts.

The solution is expected to be vital in several sectors such as finance, telecoms, and other digital services where identity verification is imperative.

Both partners believe their collaboration is timely and pertinent as it comes at a time when there’s an alarming rise in digital fraud in the country, such as identity thefts aided by AI as well as SIM fraud which has been a major problem in South Africa. Last year, MTN South Africa sought the services of UK technology startup Vigilate AI in an effort to combat SIM swaps.

South Africa is the first destination for the SLC Digital-Ideco initiative, but their ambition is to get into new promising identity markets across the continent and beyond.

The CEO of SLC Digital, Travis McGregor, said the new deal is a key achievement in their push to reach more markets with their hardware-rooted identity platform.

“By combining Ideco’s biometric expertise with our SIM-based authentication platform, we are creating a more resilient foundation for digital trust that addresses the gaps exploited by modern attackers,” he said.

Ideco’s CEO, Marius Coetzee, also praised the partnership, and noted that it will contribute to strengthening identity assurance in South Africa. “We are excited to partner with SLC Digital to introduce a new standard for identity assurance in South Africa. Combining biometrics with hardware-backed authentication enables us to deliver secure, scalable solutions for enterprise and government customers.”

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | digital identity | fraud prevention | Ideco | identity verification | SLC Digital | South Africa