Fraud prevention from Incognia now supports 7 Delivery Hero brands globally

Location identity specialists Incognia has announced a fresh partnership with Delivery Hero SE, the German multinational online food ordering and delivery company that operates in more than 70+ countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin and South America and the Middle East.

A release from the firm says tests of Incognia’s fraud prevention signal in all major regions saw a 7 times return on investment. As such, Delivery Hero has brought Incognia’s system on board with six of its global brands. Among the company’s properties are the brands foodora, foodpanda and Glovo.

“Incognia’s deep understanding of delivery fraud made a significant impact on our fraud prevention strategy,” says Philipp Merker, director global fintech fraud at Delivery Hero. “Incognia’s precise risk intelligence helped us cut fraud losses significantly while maintaining a frictionless experience for trusted customers. More than just a solution, Incognia has been a true partner – collaborating closely with our team to fine-tune detection strategies and maximize results.”

Incognia’s fraud prevention products support over half of the largest food delivery and ride-hailing companies globally, including Grubhub. Its recent Gig Economy Fraud Report found refund abuse and promotion abuse each represented almost half of all consumer fraud in 2024, tied as the top consumer-side fraud tactic with 48 percent. For driver-side fraud cases, fake accounts were employed in 57 percent.

Incognia CEO André Ferraz says these issues don’t just cost money – they disrupt operations and put strain on legitimate users. “To stay ahead of issues and deliver the seamless user experience that consumers expect, innovators in the space, like Delivery Hero, are doubling down on smarter fraud prevention strategies that stop abuse without adding friction for users. Incognia is committed to being a trusted partner to solve all major fraud types for multi-sided gig economy platforms, so that brands are better protected and consumer data is safe.”

The aforementioned strategies include device identity, tampering detection and advanced location intelligence, which can flag risky behaviors early. Incognia’s location authentication technology combines device fingerprinting and exact location intelligence data to generate a single flexible risk signal.

