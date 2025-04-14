FB pixel

Entrust, ConnectID tapped for biometric fraud prevention as ID theft grows

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Financial Services
Entrust, ConnectID tapped for biometric fraud prevention as ID theft grows
 

The importance of fraud prevention with selfie biometrics for user onboarding is evident around the world with Entrust, ConnectID and ID.me announcing new milestones. SentiLink outlines the second-half trends in digital fraud in a benchmark report based on its partners’ data.

SentiLink reports identity fraud jump in H2 2024

Identity fraud has seen a sharp rise in the second half of 2024, particularly for targeting deposit accounts, according to a new benchmark report from SentiLink.

The U.S. identity verification firm recorded an increase from 2 percent to almost 8 percent. The overall rate of identity theft rose from a low of 2 percent of applications in early July 2024 to a peak of above 4 percent in December, its H2 2024 SentiLink Fraud Report has shown.

SentiLink also observes new fraud tactics on the rise, including legacy phone abuse, residential proxy IP manipulation, and Assumed Identity Abuse (AIA), where a person assumes the identity of someone who has left the country. The report also highlighted the emergence of organized fraud rings.

It is not all bad news though, as synthetic fraud dropped by 25 percent from 1 percent of all attacks to 0.75 percent in the second half of last year.

The data is based on an analysis of more than 100 million account applications across credit cards, auto lending, consumer lending and checking accounts (DDAs). The application data was pulled from roughly 200 of SentiLink’s partners.

Entrust, ConnectID and ID.me land clients, boost user numbers

Entrust has landed a new client for its biometric identity verification platform Entrust Onfido Studio. Security Bank Philippines will initially adopt the company’s products for retail banking onboarding, enhancing its electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) process. After that, it plans to extend Entrust identity verification solutions across its broader portfolio of services.

Security Bank is using the platform’s flexible IDV orchestration capabilities to create customized workflows for regulatory compliance and convenient customer experiences, according to the announcement.

Digital identity service ConnectID, an initiative of Australian Payments Plus (AP+), will provide identity verification for the Australian National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participants and service providers. The third-party verification will be provided through NDIS’ software platform Caresquare and aims to reduce fraud, minimize administrative errors and help over 690,000 Australians with disabilities access their insurance.

ConnectID is a digital identity exchange that serves as “a bridge between trusted Identity Providers (such as banks) and the business requesting the information.” Some of the biggest banks in Australia have already signed up for the service.

U.S.-based identity verification service ID.me announced that over 70 million Americans have used its selfie biometrics and other products to prove their identity online.

This is nearly half of the 145 million users that have an ID.me wallet. The digital wallets are used for interactions with government agencies, healthcare providers, non-profits and businesses in its network.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UK digital identity scheme needs to consider commercial viability, panel says

Commercial viability is important for the UK’s digital identity scheme, and that means collaboration between the public and private sectors,…

 

Age assurance standards approach inflection point as regulations roll out

Age assurance is reaching a number of dramatic milestones this year, including the publication of a finalized ISO standard, the…

 

ICAO pitches biometric ‘journey pass’ to replace physical documents

Face biometrics will replace airline check-ins and boarding passes globally, if a change proposed by the International Civil Aviation Organization…

 

US trade wars raise UK, EU fears child safety laws will become bargaining chips

Children’s online safety advocates are petitioning the UK to hold firm on its child protection legislation, amid concerns that the…

 

Digital travel ID app close for EU but integration, governance questions remain

The EU needs to establish a dedicated working group of experts to ensure that the EU Digital Travel application is…

 

Docusign snags IDV deal with UK legal platform

E-signature platform Docusign will offer its biometric ID verification service to UK-based X-Press Legal Services, a provider of regulated property…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events