Socure acquires Effectiv for $136M, expanding fraud prevention capabilities

| Abigail Opiah
In a deal struck for $136 million, Socure has announced the acquisition of Effectiv, a company specializing in AI-driven fraud detection, with the deal expected to close in November this year.

Effectiv was established in early 2021 by fintech experts Ravi Sandepudi, Ritesh Arora, Jonathan Doering, and Anupam Tarsauliya, who previously developed risk management platforms for major companies such as PayPal, Google, and Walmart. It raised $4.5 million in a seed round in July 2023.

Once the acquisition is complete, Effectiv will, according to the company, enable Socure to create and implement combinatorial rules across its own technology and third-party systems, utilizing a 360-degree view of identity, and helping Socure accelerate its efforts in providing end-to-end fraud detection and identity verification services.

“With a world-class platform from Effectiv and analytics that allows for adaptive and progressive risk decisioning, we will be able to help our partners with a single view of identity to drive instant risk and trust decisions anytime, anywhere,” says Socure founder and CEO Johnny Ayers.

New partnership to address fraud

In addition to its latest acquisition, Socure has partnered with Voyatek to target application fraud in higher education. The partnership seeks to protect student and institutional data from malicious actors. In a nutshell, Socure’s identity verification and fraud detection tools will be integrated into Voyatek’s platforms, with the goal of improving security for universities and colleges.

The collaboration also aims to mitigate the rising threat of fraudulent applications and improper use of financial aid programs, which are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals.

This comes as in January, California’s community college leaders estimated that 25 percent of applications were fraudulent, leading to millions of dollars in losses for the state.

“As more states launch tuition-free community college, it’s critical that educators invest in fraud prevention solutions now,” says John Van Weeren, VP of higher education at Voyatek.

“Our clients are gaining control over the management and monitoring of suspicious applications.”

As well as the Voyatek partnership to combat fraud, Socure’s recent identity risk insights report explores the multi-layered strategies necessary to stay ahead of fraud as generative AI continues to pave the way for believable fake IDs and forged documents.

Socure’s contributions in identity verification have also garnered industry recognition. The company was recently named a leader in Gartner’s inaugural Magic Quadrant for identity verification. The accolade underscores the company’s commitment to providing scalable identity verification tools for diverse sectors, from fintech to healthcare.

