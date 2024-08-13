Experian acquires NeuroID, adding behavioral analytics to fraud prevention suite

Dublin-based data analytics and consumer credit reporting company Experian has acquired U.S. behavioral analytics firm NeuroID, gaining what a release calls a “new layer of insight” into digital behavioral signals and analytics across the customer lifecycle, via real-time monitoring for identity theft, account takeover, bot attacks and fraud rings.

Jack Alton, CEO at NeuroID, says the present moment marks a new era of AI-driven fraud. “Companies are under immense pressure to rapidly innovate and advance their approach to fighting fraud. NeuroID unlocks a new view into a user’s riskiness based on behavioral interactions.”

Thus, instead of strict behavioral biometrics, per se – gait, for instance, or the physical indicators of cognitive or emotional stress – NeruoID’s software “determines whether a user is a human or a bot, and if the human presents risk, based on how familiar they are with the data they enter and interact with.” Metrics might include keystrokes, mouse movements or typing speed.

First integrated with Experian in December 2023, the Montana-based firm’s behavioral analytics for fraud detection are offered through the CrossCore product on Experian’s Ascend Technology Platform. They cover both new and returning users for account openings, logins and other transactions. Now, in addition to identity verification, clients can use one service provider to “proactively monitor and analyze a user’s real-time digital behavior (for example, how they navigate a form and enter information).

“Our acquisition of NeuroID highlights our commitment to provide our clients with world-class data, analytics and insights to prevent fraud,” says Robert Boxberger, president of Experian’s North American identity and fraud business. “In today’s highly competitive and digital-first world, the use of behavioral analytics is now vital for innovating for the future of fighting fraud.”

Experian has been integrating new identity elements at a steady pace, having onboarded document verification, liveness and face matching from IDVerse and authentication services from Keyless in 2023.

Article Topics

acquisitions | behavioral analysis | biometrics | Experian | fraud prevention | NeuroID