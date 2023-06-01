Experian taps IDVerse for document verification, liveness and face-matching

Information services provider Experian has partnered with IDVerse, formerly known as OCR Labs, to support its customer’s digital onboarding.

The partnership will supposedly allow Experian to fuse “generative AI technology” from IDVerse for use cases such as automated document verification, biometric liveness, and face-matching to complement Experian’s CrossCore fraud management platform.

The news of the partnership comes just days after IDverse publicly announced its recent name change.

“Advances in AI technology and synthetic media mean fraud has pushed the company’s initial namesake, Optical Character Recognition, into the background of digital ID verification (IDV),” said John Myers, CEO of the Australian company, on the recent name change.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | digital identity | Experian | face biometrics | identity verification | IDVerse | onboarding