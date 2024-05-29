Zighra behavioral biometrics contracted for Canadian government cybersecurity testing

Zighra has won a contract with Shared Services Canada (SSC) to protect digital identities with threat detection and Zero Trust with on-device behavioral biometrics.

SSC will test Zighra DeepSense for its effectiveness at protecting the networks, data and applications used by Canadian government departments. The contract was awarded under the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) program, but the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Zighra says DeepSense provides explainable, continuous identity validation and threat detection by comparing behavioral models created with AI with end-user activity. That explainability helps build trust and enable compliance, according to the company announcement.

“We are honoured to support Shared Services Canada’s efforts in enhancing cybersecurity within the Canadian public service through our AI and Zero Trust aligned solutions,” says Zighra CEO Deepak Dutt. “This project demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding digital infrastructures against sophisticated AI-powered threats, and we anticipate a significant positive impact on the Government of Canada’s ability to securely deliver services to Canadians.”

Zighra says it adheres to the Zero Trust Maturity Model endorsed by CISA (the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) and based on NIST SP 800-207.

Ottawa-based Zighra was accepted to the Canadian government’s Pathway to Commercialization Program last year, allowing it to sell its behavioral biometrics directly to government entities. The company also completed an ISC testing contract for continuous biometric authentication with Canada’s Navy.

