SecureAuth reveals BeyondTrust behavioral biometrics integration, 3 new patents

SecureAuth has landed another partnership to help spread its passwordless authentication and behavioral biometrics.

Privileged Access Management (PAM) provider BeyondTrust plans to integrate SecureAuth’s software Arculix into its password management software, the two U.S.-based access management and authentication companies explain in their release.

BeyondTrust’s Privileged Remote Access for SAML, Linux and Unix, and BeyondTrust Password Safe platform, will rely on Arculix to perform passwordless continuous authentication. The authentication will be performed either as the primary identity provider (IDP) or as a step-up authentication service.

“BeyondTrust Intelligent Identity & Access Security solutions integrate with Arculix by SecureAuth, their next-gen passwordless continuous authentication, with the recent technical validation for our three privilege management access product lines to ensure only authorized users can access privileged accounts – while enhancing the authentication experience for the account owners,” says David Manks, VP of Worldwide Alliances of BeyondTrust. “This integration offers enterprises the ability to reinforce security while providing a frictionless user experience.”

SecureAuth has been finding new channels to integrate its behavioral biometrics and passwordless continuous authentication product, Arculix. It recently announced partnerships with Idmworks and Opkalla, as well as Citrix Workspace.

Meanwhile, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the company three patents so far this year, for identity verification using Bluetooth, personal attributes, and environmental information. All three are included in SecureAuth’s Arculix product portfolio. Paul Trulove, CEO of SecureAuth, says that the company has so far been granted 57 patents, with an additional eight pending.

A patent granted back in January involves checking identity verification or authorization requests against directories operated by identity service providers. One granted in May covers authentication via Bluetooth, and another in June describes the use of a combination of factors, including behavioral biometrics, to fuel the decisions of a risk engine.

In October, SecureAuth joined IDPro, a digital identity professional organization. The company’s CMO Mandeep Khera was appointed to IDPro’s board of directors.

Article Topics

behavioral biometrics | BeyondTrust | biometrics | passwordless authentication | patents | SecureAuth