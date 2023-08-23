FB pixel

SecureAuth inks new partners to grow reach of biometric passwordless authentication

| Chris Burt
Categories Behavioral Biometrics  |  Biometrics News
SecureAuth inks new partners to grow reach of biometric passwordless authentication
 

SecureAuth is continuing to build out its sales channel by announcing partnerships with Idmworks and Opkalla to distribute its behavioral biometrics and passwordless continuous authentication product, Arculix.

The partnerships address evolving challenges in digital identity security, such as digital acceleration, threat environments and business demands including compliance, according to the company announcement.

Idmworks is an identity and access management (IAM) consultant working with businesses in North America, and is recognized by Gartner as a leading IAM solutions provider. Opkalla is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based IT consultancy.

SecureAuth CMO Mandeep Khera calls the companies “market-leading experts in the IAM space.”

“Arculix’s patented and strong passwordless continuous authentication technology will help extend Idmworks’ leadership in the IAM market and help our customers’ real issues around security as well as compliance with Cyber Insurance and other regulations,” says Joe Brown, director of business development of Idmworks.

SecureAuth also recently integrated Arculix with Citrix Workspace.

