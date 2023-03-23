Zighra behavioral biometrics green-lit for sale directly to govt of Canada

Authentication software maker Zighra has been qualified to directly sell digital identity security products to Canada via the Pathway to Commercialization Program.

This will allow sales of up to $8 million per contract to all departments.

Zighra also announced that it has completed an Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) Testing Stream contract for continuous biometric authentication with the Royal Canadian Navy. A testing stream is a program in which products can be tested before purchase.

The company’s technology aims to minimize the effect of adversary nation-states and associated groups that try to breach government cybersecurity. By using digital identity security measures, government personnel and contractors, can be better protected, Zighra says.

With SilentEdge, its patented, FIDO-certified behavioral biometric software, the company says, it has secure passwordless access to digital and physical systems, enabling a zero-trust process.

Through sensors, machine learning, continuous multi-factor authentication (CMFA) and dynamic, fine-grained identity, credential and access management (ICAM), Zighra says SilentEdge can replace legacy access cards, one-time passcodes and conventional MFA.

Microsoft reports that the percentage of government organizations targeted by Russian threat actors, went from approximately 3 percent in 2020 to 53 percent in 2021.

