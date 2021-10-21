Zighra awarded contract for biometric continuous authentication pilot by Canadian Navy

Canada’s federal government has awarded a contract to Zighra to pilot its FIDO-certified behavioral biometrics for passwordless authentication to mission-critical IT systems by the Royal Canadian Navy.

The behavioral biometric solution runs on Zighra’s decentralized platform, running at the edge on mobile devices to transform the Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN’s) approach to identity and authentication, according to the announcement. The new approach supports the organization’s distributed workforce with continuous protection against cyber threats, Zighra says.

“Zighra is excited to work with RCN on this innovative pilot, bringing passwordless access to mission-critical IT systems using continuous authentication, FIDO, and on-device artificial intelligence,” says Deepak Dutt, CEO of Zighra Inc. “This effort is not only a significant milestone for the Digital Navy initiative but also for other providers of mission-critical services whose users require secure access and authentication to applications, without distracting those users from focusing on their immediate mission during these times.”

RCN selected Zighra based on the perceived advantage of the company’s N-Dimensional approach and its patents in continuous authentication, biometrics, and decentralized identification technologies, and will use the technology to pilot FIDO-based device attestation and continuous multifactor authentication capabilities.

A combination of behavioral intelligence, soft and hard biometric factors will be used by participants in the pilot to log into RCN’s IT systems and access information.

