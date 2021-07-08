Zighra granted behavioral biometrics patent to extend mobile passwordless access

Bringing the total number of issued and pending patents to 16

Zighra has announced the approval of a new behavioral biometrics patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Issued under Patent No. 11,057,413, the document describes a password elimination process based on continuous biometric authentication for multiple applications and cloud services.

The new patent, which brings the total number of issued and pending patents to 16 for Zighra, potentially expanding the capabilities of the SensifyID platform.

For context, SensifyID is Zighra’s flagship product and combines insights from generative behavior models and biological systems to deliver fast and dynamically adaptable authentication.

In addition, Zighra’s fraud detection and developer SDK (software development kit) products are able to determine user identity entirely on the user’s device, with no sensor data leaving the device.

This not only protects user privacy but also builds user trust, according to Zighra.

“We are very proud of these inventions including how Zighra is uniquely able to perform sophisticated machine learning in real-time, at the network edge, without compromising user privacy,” commented Zighra CEO and Co-founder Deepak Dutt.

The company says its biometric solutions are compliant with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as well as the California Consumer Privacy Act and NIST’s Zero Trust Architecture principles.

Zighra’s patents were reportedly validated by over 100 forward citations and were the cause of the rejection of over 20 competing patent applications.

Several technology and financial giants have acknowledged these patents in their own applications, including Google, Mastercard, Paypal, IBM, and Microsoft, among others.

“These forward patent citations strongly validate our technology relevance to major tech companies in the identity, authentication, and mobile commerce fraud detection ecosystem,” Dutt explained.

“At Zighra, we bring together diverse, creative minds. Our mission is to create a world where security, privacy, and ease-of-use go hand-in-hand instead of being traded-off and compromised,” the CEO concluded.

The company’s behavioral biometrics were also recently certified by the FIDO Alliance.

Article Topics

access control | authentication | behavioral biometrics | biometrics | continuous authentication | fraud prevention | patents | research and development | Zighra