BioCatch reports big sales milestone in fiscal 2023

| Jim Nash
BioCatch reports big sales milestone in fiscal 2023
 

Having reportedly passed $100 million in annual recurring revenue, behavioral biometric anti-fraud firm BioCatch has been knighted with so-called centaur status. Centaur is a performance metric the way unicorn is a valuation metric.

Executives with closely held BioCatch says the company’s annual recurring revenue September 30 had grown 51 percent compared to the same date last year, reaching $100 million. They said acceptance of its product portfolio Connect propelled revenue sharply up.

The company predicts it will achieve positive cash flow and EBITDA in fiscal 2024 and log 9 billion customer sessions a month. Its software will be used by 3,115 banks globally, they say.

