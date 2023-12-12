Experian integrates behavioral analytics from NeuroID

After integrating services from IDVerse and Keyless this year, data analytics and consumer credit reporting company Experian announced it is beefing up protection against fraud by onboarding behavioral analytics from NeuroID.

“With AI-enabled bot attacks on the rise, NeuroID’s unique behavioral analytics combined with our trusted fraud prevention solutions can help clients make informed, automated decisions during the account opening process, ultimately helping mitigate losses,” says Kathleen Peters, chief innovation officer for Experian Decision Analytics in North America.

NeuroID catches fraudsters, bots and other bad actors by analyzing users’ real-time behavior, such as keystrokes, mouse movements and typing speed. Its products interpret subtle nuances in real-time user behavior to identify malicious actors, says NeuroID CEO Jack Alton, in a statement.

Experian has implemented NeuroID’s behavioral analytics in two of its platforms: CrossCore, which helps clients verify identity with biometrics and prevent fraud by using data analytics for decision-making, and PreciseID, which provides real-time identity verification and targeted fraud scores and signals, including first-party fraud, identity theft and synthetic identity.

NeuroID has also been working with TransUnion, an American consumer credit reporting agency.

