GSA names 8 identity proofing companies for $194.5M in Login.gov contracts

| Bianca Gonzalez
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services
The General Services Administration has awarded eight blanket purchase agreements to identity proofing companies for its SSO portal Login.gov. The 10-year agreements for “next-generation identity proofing” are worth up to a total of $194.5 million combined.

The awardees are Experian, Idemia I&S, Carahsoft, LexisNexis, Aderas, Celerity, Diamond Capture Associates and TransUnion. The ordering period will run through March 14, 2034, but the purchase agreements do not obligate GSA to complete purchases with the selected providers. The companies chosen were among 17 who submitted bids, according to Washington Technology.

GSA submitted a request for information in March of last year to get feedback on its draft requirements for its identity proofing procurement.

Login.gov has been under scrutiny for failing to meet identity verification requirements that meet NIST’s Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) standard, which requires biometric comparison or in-person proofing. GSA has responded with plans to introduce face biometrics to Login.gov this year.

Some agencies have avoided taking up Login.gov altogether. For instance, the IRS has had security concerns with the portal, and has instead opted for ID.me (a Carahsoft partner) for identity verification.

Article Topics

