Deloitte nets £16M from UK government in latest One Login contract win

Deloitte has won another contract with the UK’s Government Digital Service (GDS) to develop software for and train government staff on developing the One Login service, with 16 million pounds (approximately US$20.4 million), PublicTechnology reports.

The Gov.uk service provides secure access to online government services, and is supposed to unify access to all public services, but a recent assessment shows it has a long way to go.

Under the new contract, Deloitte will provide skills training and support to government workers.

A performance indicator specified in the contract is the promotion of collaborative, transparent working relationship and passing knowledge and skills along to GDS staff.

The deal came into effect on July 20 and is set to last for a year, with an option for an additional year-long extension.

During the time, One Login implementation is expected to expand rapidly, with the goal of covering most services offered by all government departments within the next 18 months, according to PublicTechnology.

The contract follows two other wins for Deloitte to work on One Login earlier this year, and worth a combined £14.5 million ($18.5 million). Deloitte also makes the One Login mobile app.

Deloitte contracts for One Login now total above £35 million, out of £305 million ($388 million) spent on the program so far.

