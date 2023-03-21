Multimillion pound contracts keep coming for UK Government Digital Service’s One Login

The UK’s Government Digital Service is continuing to award contracts as it develops the One Login digital identity service for accessing GOV.UK government services. Deloitte has picked up another £5 million (US$6.1 million) contract for the mobile app, plus another for £9.5 million ($11.6 million) as a ‘capability delivery partner’.

PA Consulting also got the same £9.5 million capability deal, according to contracts awarded in late 2022 and recently published by the government, as spotted by UKAuthority.

Contracts published so far in 2023 amount to £41 million ($50.1 million).

As Mobile App Delivery Partner, Deloitte is contracted for the “provision of Identity Verification Application to the Digital Identity Unit and GOV.UK,” states the contract awarded on 2 December 2022. It began on 1 February 2023 and lasts two years. This overlaps with the previous 2-year contract for £4.8 million that began last February for a common digital identity check app expected to have a biometric authentication feature.

Next door at Deloitte LLP, £9.5 million was awarded for “provision of a capability delivery partner to support the delivery of the GOV.UK One Login digital identity solution.” Likewise for PA Consulting Services Limited. Both contracts began their two-year runs in December.

Deloitte’s previous £9 million contract received a £3.3 million uplift to £12.3 million in October 2022 for a 2-year deal to March 2024.

Also in March 2023, an £898,000 deal was published for website search functions on GOV.UK with Kin and Carta Create. Two contracts each worth £7.65 million were awarded to The Dextrous Web and Thoughtworks for publishing services across the GOV.UK portal which has more than 650,000 pages.

One Login aims to replace more than 190 existing sign-in routes and 44 separate accounts with just one. One Login-specific contracts have previously been awarded to Experian three times worth around £18 million.

Last summer iProov won an £11.6 million contract for a genuine document check service for One Login including NFC reading as well as a £5.9 million contract for biometrics.

Article Topics

Deloitte | digital government | digital identity | government services | One Login | PA Consulting | UK