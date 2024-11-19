Incognia helps Grubhub to greater profit

A leading food delivery platform has partnered with Incognia.

Grubhub says it is leveraging Incognia’s fraud prevention technology to increase security on its platform, and that initial testing has already shown an increase in order profitability and decreased care costs.

“Our partnership with Incognia strengthens our ongoing efforts to enhance safety across the platform,” said Jared Horton, senior director of logistics at Grubhub. “Their expertise in keeping marketplaces secure makes them an ideal partner for addressing the unique and complex trust and safety challenges facing platforms like ours.”

Grubhub will use Incognia’s suite of services such as device fingerprinting, location analysis and tamper detection features to ensure users have a secure and seamless experience.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Grubhub,” said André Ferraz, co-founder and CEO at Incognia. “This collaboration represents a significant milestone in Incognia’s mission to empower safe and seamless digital experiences.”

Incognia is growing quickly, having secured $31 million in series B funding earlier this year, and gaining customers in the U.S., Latin America and Asia. In July it signed its first European customer in FreeNow, a multi-mobility app centered on taxis, which brought its footprint to nearly 190 countries.

In an interview with Biometric Update in August, Incognia’s CEO André Ferraz said the company’s model is relatively immune to AI hype, and that the aim this year is for half a billion users.

