FB pixel

Incognia helps Grubhub to greater profit

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Behavioral Biometrics  |  Biometrics News  |  Mobile Biometrics
Incognia helps Grubhub to greater profit
 

A leading food delivery platform has partnered with Incognia.

Grubhub says it is leveraging Incognia’s fraud prevention technology to increase security on its platform, and that initial testing has already shown an increase in order profitability and decreased care costs.

“Our partnership with Incognia strengthens our ongoing efforts to enhance safety across the platform,” said Jared Horton, senior director of logistics at Grubhub. “Their expertise in keeping marketplaces secure makes them an ideal partner for addressing the unique and complex trust and safety challenges facing platforms like ours.”

Grubhub will use Incognia’s suite of services such as device fingerprinting, location analysis and tamper detection features to ensure users have a secure and seamless experience.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Grubhub,” said André Ferraz, co-founder and CEO at Incognia. “This collaboration represents a significant milestone in Incognia’s mission to empower safe and seamless digital experiences.”

Incognia is growing quickly, having secured $31 million in series B funding earlier this year, and gaining customers in the U.S., Latin America and Asia. In July it signed its first European customer in FreeNow, a multi-mobility app centered on taxis, which brought its footprint to nearly 190 countries.

In an interview with Biometric Update in August, Incognia’s CEO André Ferraz said the company’s model is relatively immune to AI hype, and that the aim this year is for half a billion users.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Digital identity Fraud-as-a-Service enabling 2,500X ROI

Europe has emerged as the global hotspot for identity fraud, experiencing a 150 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, according to the…

 

How to fix Europe’s border troubles? eu-Lisa holds industry roundtable

European borders are facing increasing pressures: The upcoming introduction of the EU’s Entry-Exit System will bring new  operational challenges as…

 

Safeguarding research integrity with digital identity verification

It has been discovered that increasing cases of identity fraud and integrity breaches are putting the scholarly community under pressure…

 

NIST releases final public drafts of PIV credential guidelines

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) released its final public drafts of two documents that aim to enhance…

 

New algorithms shuffle NIST 1:N facial recognition leaderboard

Innovatrics has cracked the top ten in the latest NIST benchmark of facial recognition algorithms. A release from the Slovakian…

 

Alcatraz AI launches eBook on boosting data center security with biometrics

Alcatraz AI has put together an eBook focusing on the future of data center security amid growth numbers in the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events