Incognia ID transcends traditional device fingerprinting with location behavior tech

| Joel R. McConvey
A release from location identity services provider Incognia announces the launch of Incognia ID, which “combines device intelligence and location behavior to deliver unmatched accuracy in detecting and preventing fraud.”

Traditional fraud prevention methods are insufficient to protect against today’s evolving fraud threat. Incognia notes that while device fingerprinting was once the go-to for user identification, its effectiveness is in bad decline, as fraudsters learn to operate across multiple devices, which they frequently reset.

“The era of device fingerprinting is over,” says André Ferraz, CEO at Incognia, which counts food delivery services Grubhub aad Delivery Hero among its customers. “Fraudsters are more sophisticated and detection needs to evolve. Incognia ID reflects our commitment to stopping fraud early, streamlining risk stacks and preserving seamless user experiences. Just as DNA replaced fingerprinting in forensics, Incognia ID sets the new gold standard for fraud detection.”

Incognia’s location authentication technology combines device fingerprinting and exact location intelligence data to generate a single flexible risk signal. It has seen steady investment and growth in its quest to accrue half a billion users across global markets.

The firm says its Incognia ID product delivers “a 17x performance improvement over leading facial recognition systems” and “enables platforms to identify users across devices, accounts, and locations with unprecedented reliability.” It promises to identify the same user across multiple devices, defends against identity fraud with background device location analysis, and recognize clusters of devices to pinpoint repeated device resets and device farms that are a sign of fraud.

Per the release, Incognia’s technology “delivers 99.999999 percent identification accuracy and drives an average 6X ROI for its customers.”

