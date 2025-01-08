FB pixel

Ceva partners for easier edge biometrics, smart device development

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Ceva partners for easier edge biometrics, smart device development
 

Edge silicon and software-maker Ceva has partnered to ease the development of biometrics and features for personalization, convenience and security on smart edge devices.

The collaboration with Cyberon and Aizip expands the embedded AI ecosystem for Ceva-NeuPro-Nano NPUs with pre-optimized neural networks for facial recognition, voice biometrics and keyword recognition for edge devices.

The NeuPro Nano, specifically tailored for TinyML, was launched by Ceva last year.

Ceva has also expanded a previously-announced partnership with Edge Impulse to include full integration with the Studio platform and Ceva-NeuPro Studio support for the Nvidia TAO toolkit for NPN32 and NPN64 NPUs.

Ceva’s Chad Lucien, VP and GM of the company’s sensor and audio business unit, says the collaboration adds value to the NPU by giving customers “ready-to-use neural network models for high-demand, real-world use cases that enhance the user experience. Our continued collaboration with Edge Impulse will further accelerate development of embedded AI applications for Ceva-NeuPro-Nano leveraging Edge Impulse Studio’s low/no-code environment to deploy end-to-end AI applications.”

Aizip is a Silicon Valley-based sensor fusion and TinyML model developer for IoT devices. Cyberon is a Taiwan-bsaed developer of speech recognition and text-to-speech technologies, and its collaboration with Ceva centers around its DSpotter keyword detection software.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

DHS unveils ‘playbook’ for deployment of AI by the public sector

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) just published Playbook for Public Sector Generative Artificial Intelligence Deployment outlines a comprehensive framework…

 

China’s use of AI, biometrics pose significant, persistent threats, DOD says

Advancements in AI and biometrics by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) pose significant risks to global security, particularly to…

 

Facial recognition, digital ID firms land on DOD’s list of Chinese military companies

The U.S. Department of Defense always marks the start of a new year by updating its list of Chinese companies…

 

ID.me partnership with Detroit Pistons aims to sort real NBA fans from bots

Things are looking up for the NBA’s Detroit Pistons, as the team marks its first respectable season in years with…

 

Smile ID updates selfie biometrics software and aces Fime Level 2 PAD assessment

Smile ID has introduced upgraded liveness detection technology which has already passed an independent assessment by Fime for compliance with…

 

EU tender for Portuguese biometric support closed with no winners

The European Union ran a competition for information systems, setting out a tender to the tune of around €2.1 million…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events