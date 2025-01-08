Ceva partners for easier edge biometrics, smart device development

Edge silicon and software-maker Ceva has partnered to ease the development of biometrics and features for personalization, convenience and security on smart edge devices.

The collaboration with Cyberon and Aizip expands the embedded AI ecosystem for Ceva-NeuPro-Nano NPUs with pre-optimized neural networks for facial recognition, voice biometrics and keyword recognition for edge devices.

The NeuPro Nano, specifically tailored for TinyML, was launched by Ceva last year.

Ceva has also expanded a previously-announced partnership with Edge Impulse to include full integration with the Studio platform and Ceva-NeuPro Studio support for the Nvidia TAO toolkit for NPN32 and NPN64 NPUs.

Ceva’s Chad Lucien, VP and GM of the company’s sensor and audio business unit, says the collaboration adds value to the NPU by giving customers “ready-to-use neural network models for high-demand, real-world use cases that enhance the user experience. Our continued collaboration with Edge Impulse will further accelerate development of embedded AI applications for Ceva-NeuPro-Nano leveraging Edge Impulse Studio’s low/no-code environment to deploy end-to-end AI applications.”

Aizip is a Silicon Valley-based sensor fusion and TinyML model developer for IoT devices. Cyberon is a Taiwan-bsaed developer of speech recognition and text-to-speech technologies, and its collaboration with Ceva centers around its DSpotter keyword detection software.

