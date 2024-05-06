Blaize raises $106M in funding to strengthen position in edge AI market 

Blaize, a company specializing in full-stack, programmable processor architectures and a low-code software platform, has secured $106 million in series D funding from existing and new investors. The list of contributors includes Bess Ventures, Franklin Templeton, DENSO, Mercedes Benz, Temasek, Rizvi Traverse, Ava Investors, and BurTech LP LLC.

Blaize’s focus is on providing tailored solutions for various sectors, including automotive, retail, security, industrial automation, and healthcare, within the edge artificial intelligence landscape. Their edge devices can run biometric applications like facial recognition, making them compelling to manufacturers in many industries.

“Blaize has always focused on solving real customer problems and empowering developers and innovators. Our current and next-generation offerings will deliver value across all AI applications, including computer vision, transformers, and multimodal Generative AI,” says Dinakar Munagala, CEO of Blaize.

Blaize has previously collaborated with Innovatrics to develop facial recognition technology that utilizes SmartFace Embedded and Blaize Pathfinder P1600 embedded System on Module (SoM), which claims to offer low-power and low-latency capabilities.

As part of its strategic expansion into the biometric space, Blaize also formed a partnership with Etron’s subsidiary, eYs3D, to integrate its edge device into the 3D camera range. This collaboration aims to develop facial recognition at the network edge, delivering efficient and accurate processing, the company asserts.

“Our unique, fully programmable approach makes us ready for the unknown. This is ideal in the fast-changing AI applications landscape, de-risking and reducing cost for our customers, scaling from the edge to the data center, with one uniform and complete hardware and software solution,” Munagala adds.

Blaize highlights its strategy and technological approach to addressing the demands of edge AI computing through its efficient processor architecture and software suite. The company’s software offerings include AI Studio and Picasso SDK, which can reduce the total cost of ownership by streamlining development processes.

The company announced late last year that it intends to go public through a merger with Nasdaq-listed BurTech Acquisition Corp.

