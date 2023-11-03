Konami and Xailient partner on edge facial recognition for gambling machines

Konami Gaming’s computer vision platform for gambling machines is being integrated with edge facial recognition capabilities from Xailient Inc. to serve the casino management industry.

The strategic partnership combines Konami’s SYNKROS casino management system, which includes its SYNK Vision for player logins with face biometrics, with Xailient’s computer vision for edge devices, according to the announcement.

The goal is to enhance harm minimization, logins without dedicated smart cards, anonymous player tracking and bonusses, and anti-money laundering (AML) tracking.

Konami has been granted multiple patents for facial recognition applications to serve casinos.

“We are thrilled to announce the arrival of SYNK Vision in the market, where we are poised to embrace the evolving regulatory landscape, ensuring that every player’s excitement in the casino is not just maintained but heightened,” said Joe Mayer, systems sales and operations manager for APAC at Konami Gaming, Inc.’s Sydney-based sister company Konami Australia Pty Ltd.

Konami licensed its SYNK Vision facial recognition for Australian gambling operators early in 2023.

Xailient’s facial recognition, which the company says helps preserve privacy with its edge-based deployment, has also been integrated with Adobe’s video doorbells for smart home biometrics.

Article Topics

biometrics at the edge | computer vision | facial recognition | gambling | Konami | Xailient