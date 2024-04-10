FB pixel

Hailo integrates Paravision facial recognition software for edge biometric identification

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Hailo integrates Paravision facial recognition software for edge biometric identification
 

Paravision has partnered with Hailo to incorporate their advanced facial recognition technology into specialized devices, such as the Hailo-8 AI accelerator and the Hailo-15 family of AI vision processors.

With Paravision’s comprehensive suite of facial recognition products, developers can create and implement biometric identification and authentication solutions for various edge applications.

The two companies’ collaboration aims to utilize their respective strengths to provide a cost-effective and efficient solution for enabling edge devices to perform real-time and accurate face recognition.

The integration allows Hailo customers to take advantage of Paravision’s facial recognition accuracy and the power efficiency of devices running these applications without sending data back to a centralized cloud server.

“Hailo’s processors were designed from the ground up for just this: to bring the latest in Vision AI to low-power edge environments, unlocking new opportunities and use cases for our partners,” says Yaniv Iarovici, vice president of Business Development at Hailo.

The collaboration has received positive feedback from industry partners. Vicon Industries has already reported improved results in achieving fast identification and high accuracy while prioritizing the privacy of client data.

Paravision offers a range of deployment options for its face recognition technology, including SDKs, Docker-based containers, and mobile vision AI. According to the company, its technology has achieved top rankings in NIST FRTE benchmarks, demonstrating accuracy in both 1:1 verification and 1:N identification.

Iarovici adds, “We’re thrilled to have Paravision face recognition optimized for Hailo processors and to offer this unique combination from two technology innovators.”

Hailo recently secured $120 million through the series C financing round. These funds will accelerate the research and development of advanced biometric technologies for smart cameras and expand the market reach.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Pindrop, Veridas raise biometric defenses against voice fraud

Pindrop has won the Voice Cloning Challenge run by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), along with three smaller organizations….

 

UK police fully embrace the potential of facial recognition with £55.5M to spend

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today announced a major new investment in facial recognition technology as part of a wider…

 

European Parliament votes yes on controversial Asylum and Migration Pact

Today, the European parliament voted to adopt the contentious Asylum and Migration Pact, which includes reforms to the EURODAC biometric…

 

Idemia upgrading Nigeria’s national biometric system to handle 250M IDs

Nigeria’s National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is upgrading the country’s biometric identification system to handle the records of up to…

 

Regulators pitch alternative methods at day 2 of Global Age Assurance Standards Summit

A variety of approaches to age verification were on display during Day 2 of the Global Age Assurance Standards Summit….

 

Entrust completes Onfido acquisition, Vision-Box and Amadeus close deal

Months after an initial agreement, it’s finally confirmed that the authentication company Entrust has acquired the selfie biometrics provider Onfido….

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events