Hailo integrates Paravision facial recognition software for edge biometric identification

Paravision has partnered with Hailo to incorporate their advanced facial recognition technology into specialized devices, such as the Hailo-8 AI accelerator and the Hailo-15 family of AI vision processors.

With Paravision’s comprehensive suite of facial recognition products, developers can create and implement biometric identification and authentication solutions for various edge applications.

The two companies’ collaboration aims to utilize their respective strengths to provide a cost-effective and efficient solution for enabling edge devices to perform real-time and accurate face recognition.

The integration allows Hailo customers to take advantage of Paravision’s facial recognition accuracy and the power efficiency of devices running these applications without sending data back to a centralized cloud server.

“Hailo’s processors were designed from the ground up for just this: to bring the latest in Vision AI to low-power edge environments, unlocking new opportunities and use cases for our partners,” says Yaniv Iarovici, vice president of Business Development at Hailo.

The collaboration has received positive feedback from industry partners. Vicon Industries has already reported improved results in achieving fast identification and high accuracy while prioritizing the privacy of client data.

Paravision offers a range of deployment options for its face recognition technology, including SDKs, Docker-based containers, and mobile vision AI. According to the company, its technology has achieved top rankings in NIST FRTE benchmarks, demonstrating accuracy in both 1:1 verification and 1:N identification.

Iarovici adds, “We’re thrilled to have Paravision face recognition optimized for Hailo processors and to offer this unique combination from two technology innovators.”

Hailo recently secured $120 million through the series C financing round. These funds will accelerate the research and development of advanced biometric technologies for smart cameras and expand the market reach.

