Hailo’s $120M series C to fuel development for biometric applications

Abhishek Jadhav
Chipmaker Hailo has successfully concluded a $120 million series C financing round to support the growing importance of its AI vision processors for smart cameras.

The company’s patented AI inference capabilities and advanced computer vision engines help address the growing complexity of biometric applications, such as facial recognition.

The investment round includes participation from existing investors and new investors. New investors include the Zisapel family, known for their investments in the tech industry; Gil Agmon, a prominent figure in the automotive sector; Delek Motors, an automotive company; and Alfred Akirov, a real estate businessman.

Other investors include DCLBA, Vasuki, OurCrowd, Talcar, Comasco, Automotive Equipment (AEV), and Poalim Equity. Since its founding in 2017, Hailo has raised more than $340 million.

“The closing of our new funding round enables us to leverage all the exciting opportunities in our pipeline while setting the stage for our long-term future growth,” says Orr Danon, CEO and co-founder of Hailo.

The company is also adding a new Hailo-10 GenAI accelerator to its existing portfolio. This new accelerator is designed to enhance AI processing capabilities, improve efficiency, and support a wider range of applications, complementing the existing Hailo-8 AI accelerators and the Hailo-15 AI vision processors.

Hailo recently partnered with Visidon to upgrade video analysis capabilities in low-light environments, ensuring precise subject detection and recognition. By integrating Visidon’s low-light video enhancement technology into its Hailo-15 AI vision processor, Hailo has taken a step to develop smart cameras powered by AI computer vision.

Hailo’s vision processor software package offers a comprehensive suite of tools, including drivers, libraries, and specialized image and video processing algorithms, to support the development of advanced computer vision subsystems.

