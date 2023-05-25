Oosto branching out with cloud-to-edge pivot

Facial recognition company Oosto has announced plans to move its flagship Vision AI software from embedded apps in edge devices to edge-to-cloud algorithms.

Oosto says its neural networks running onboard cameras will now deliver metadata to the cloud.

Distributed security, surveillance and safety uses made possible by this development include skeletal modeling, anomaly detection, time series tracking, behavior analysis and pattern tracking, according to the company.

Oosto says its software now can create a composite of a person from their face and body attributes and track that person live from camera to camera. For example, it can see if employees are consistently wearing required protective gear as they move throughout the premises.

Addressing large-scale, distributed cloud or mixed environments could move the company beyond security and into manufacturing and logistics, schools, health care and transportation, the company says.

Complicating the strategic shift is Oosto’s decision to shake up the organization chart.

The company has axed 10 of its 95 employees. The layoffs included Dean Nicholls, chief marketing officer as well as three vice presidents: Osnat Levy in finance, Mario Savvides in AI and Jarno Ralli in research.

There are unconfirmed reports that Oosto could be looking for new defense contracts in the Middle East.

