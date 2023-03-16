Australian gambling machine maker licenses Konami facial recognition

Konami Gaming has licensed its facial recognition technology for use in Australian gambling machines, according to Casino Beats.

Independent Gaming, a manufacturer based in New South Wales, maintains more than 5,000 gaming machines in the state, and plans to use Konami’s biometrics and Synkros player loyalty system. The new Synk Vision will enable players to sign in and use Independent Gaming machines without using the traditional magnetic player card, the report says.

“Our IP agreement for facial recognition use in all our NextNet gaming systems continues the advancement in our technology,” says Independent Gaming Managing Director Lawrence Shepherd.

“The benefits of biometrics within our player systems produces many possibilities for player functions and operators, ensures our gaming customers have decisive access to key facial recognition solutions.”

Konami has come a long way since the 1981 release of Frogger, debuting the Synkros system back in 2019 at G2E.

Now, the company is hoping to expand the adoption of its facial recognition to more customers around the world.

“As Konami continues to invest in future innovation, we are excited for the opportunity to make our facial recognition intellectual property available to operators across diverse global markets in different forms,” says Tom Jingoli, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Konami Gaming.

Voters in New South Wales go to the polls later this month, but both the Liberal and Labor parties have proposed the use of facial recognition to help curb problems with gambling.

