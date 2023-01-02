Smart home facial recognition system processes biometric data locally to minimize risk

Smart home devices are now smart enough to process image data without sending it into the cloud, according to a news release announcing the launch of Orchestrait, a privacy-safe facial recognition system from Xailient and Abode Systems.

Billed as “the world’s first privacy-safe face recognition solution that uses state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge to ensure full compliance with biometric data and privacy laws around the world,” Orchestrait processes data locally, minimizing transmission of data outside the home. This decentralized architecture means that less data enters the cloud, no single party handles a critical mass of data, and there is less risk of exposing biometric information to potential privacy violations.

In a world of data breaches and widespread data mining for commercial purposes, “companies should now design their products for privacy,” says Xailient CEO Lars Oleson. “Particularly where sensitive data is concerned.”

The Australia-based company, a leader in computer vision AI, designed Orchestrait in compliance with the latest privacy frameworks across Europe and North America, including the EU and UK’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Illinois Biometric Information Protection Act (BIPA) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

The system will roll out in Abode’s new Wireless Video Doorbells, which will feature facial recognition with AI running at the network edge.

Abode, which provides smart cameras with advanced automation systems, among other smart home solutions, said its partnership with Xailient brings both privacy and convenience to its customers. “The Xailient team’s expertise in AI and strong focus on consumer data privacy gives us the ability to focus on our products and the implementation of different technology,” says Chris Carney, CEO of Adobe Systems. Carney also noted that Orchestrait will mitigate compliance risks across jurisdictions.

