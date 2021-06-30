Blaize partners on 3D stereo facial recognition cameras with eYs3D

Delivering millimeter-level accuracy for depth at the edge

Artificial intelligence (AI) computing firm Blaize has announced a new partnership with eYs3D Microelectronics to work on biometric 3D stereo cameras with millimeter-level depth accuracy.

As a result of the collaboration, the Blaize Pathfinder P1600 system on a module (SoM) will be integrated within the eYs3D range of 3D cameras from the Etron subsidiary to process facial recognition at the network edge.

Because of their high-precision capabilities, the eYs3D Depth Cameras are commonly deployed in AI-based autonomous fields applications such as robotics, security, touchless control, autonomous vehicles, and smart retail.

“Depth-sensing technology has been widely adopted commercially in consumer and industrial applications in the last few years,” explained eYs3D’s chief strategy officer James Wang. “eYs3D is a leader in 3D-stereo vision and its technology has already been used in popular VR headsets, robot arm visual systems, and facial recognition kiosks. We are now seeing growing applications in robotics, 3D scene learning, drones, smart retail, and other markets.”

The integration of the Blaize Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture within the cameras will consequently improve their depth and distance sensing capabilities further, enabling the capture of a combination of RGB camera data and depth data.

“The Blaize and eYs3D integration enables faster time-to-market for systems incorporating visual simultaneous location and mapping, facial feature depth recognition, and gesture-based commands,” said Blaize Senior Director of Products Rajesh Anantharaman.

Moreover, the Blaize P1600 will now be able to convert the depth camera’s USB output to high-speed Ethernet connectivity, enabling enhanced video processing.

The new biometric 3D stereo cameras will be compatible with the Blaize AI Software Suite composed of Blaize Picasso and AI Studio, which features open standards capabilities designed to speed up applications’ development substantially.

