Innovatrics and Blaize partner up for facial recognition security at the edge

Innovatrics partners with edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI) company Blaize to build facial recognition applications for physical access control and public security.

The technology partnership will feature Innovatrics’ recently-launched SmartFace Embedded and Blaize’s Pathfinder P1600 Embedded System on Module (SoM).

SmartFace Embedded is a customized variant of its facial recognition libraries for use in Ambarella CV22 and CV25 system-on-a-chip processors designed for AI-based face biometrics functions like face detection and face template extraction in images and videos. When combined with AI computing on the edge from the Pathfinder P1600 Embedded SoM, SmartFace Embedded can detect facial landmarks within 5 milliseconds, face template extraction within 15 milliseconds, and face detection within 20 milliseconds, according to a joint announcement.

The paired solutions are designed for scalability, minimal compute capability, and a small footprint for data processing on the edge. Blaize says the edge-to-cloud approach it takes will enable any surveillance camera to become “smart” with facial recognition.

Innovatrics has taken steps to proceed in the edge biometrics market, like with cascaded architecture based on edge video processing that can support real-time video analysis and biometric face identification.

“Blaize focuses on delivering low power and low latency AI inference solutions at the edge, and Innovatrics with their SmartFace Embedded enables customers to realize the value of AI in smart city, smart retail, safety and security applications,” says Barrie Mullins, head of marketing at Blaize. “Innovatrics facial recognition technology seamlessly integrates into our cost-effective and flexible edge form factor solutions, making it easy to use.”

Innovatrics also updated its ABIS and launched a new Android app just days ago.

Edge Industry Review Editor Jim Davis outlined the potential of biometrics processing at the network edge in a white paper.

