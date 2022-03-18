Innovatrics ports facial recognition to OEM and edge devices through SoC processors

Innovatrics is introducing a new biometric solution called ‘SmartFace Embedded’ into chip processors to bring facial recognition to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and edge devices.

SmartFace Embedded is described as a heavily customized version of Innovatrics’ facial recognition libraries. The platform is ported onto Ambarella CV22 and CV25 system-on-a-chip (SoC) processors designed for AI-based face biometrics processing on images and videos. The CV22 model can detect a face within 11ms (milliseconds) through on-camera processing, compared to 16ms on a CV25 chip, according to Innovatrics. SmartFace Embedded can enable pre-processing face detection and template extraction on OEM and edge devices as a result, the company says.

“With a long-term track record of porting our algorithm to various hardware, we are now able to pre-process video streams directly on a smart camera,” notes Michal Vilagi, SmartFace technical director at Innovatrics. The Slovakia-based company says its flagship SmartFace facial recognition platform can run on edge devices such as Nvidia Jetson or Blaize as well.

Innovatrics says the SoC and edge processing approach to facial recognition can simplify access control and public security by shaving down network bandwidth and server resources at the central site. This would enable more innovative deployment options, Innovatrics claims.

SmartFace Embedded is a continuation of the company’s efforts to grow in the edge processing field. In January 2022, Innovatrics released cascaded architecture based on edge video processing to support face biometrics for enhanced security.

Innovatrics also announced it will showcase its facial recognition technology at ISC West from March 22 to March 25 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Article Topics

AI chips | Ambarella | biometrics | biometrics at the edge | edge computing | face biometrics | face detection | Innovatrics | OEM