Innovatrics improves face biometrics security with edge processing capabilities

Innovatrics has released a new cascaded architecture based on edge video processing that can reportedly support real-time video analysis and biometric face identification from an unlimited number of cameras and other video sources.

According to the company, the new feature built into its facial recognition platform SmartFace 5, was released to enable the automated real-time monitoring of venues with high volumes of public traffic like airports and football stadiums.

“Our aim is to prevent security incidents at the earliest moment possible by utilizing our trusted facial recognition algorithms and real-time notification system,” comments SmartFace Development Manager Michal Vilagi.

The adoption of an edge computing approach to biometrics will now allow the video feed to be pre-processed on the camera, which will result in substantial savings of the required network bandwidth along with server resources required at the central site.

Additionally, the introduction of the new edge-to-cloud architecture will support much-improved scalability of the system, without overburdening the whole architecture, the company says.

The latest version of Innovatrics’ biometric video surveillance system also includes a web-based application for security professionals, enabling quick searches for specific faces in video streams.

For instance, SmartFace can display detected and matched faces, as well as detected pedestrians, delivering instant access to the history of recorded events and corresponding metadata.

The new features were showcased by Innovatrics at the Intersec conference in Dubai early this week.

