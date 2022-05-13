Innovatrics updates ABIS, launches Android biometrics app

Slovakia-based Innovatrics has updated its Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) with an enhanced iris recognition algorithm and an Android app designed for election and police ID verification.

The ABIS 8.2, which covers fingerprint, iris and face biometrics, has been updated with stability, deduplication and biometric analysis improvements for its identity management system. It can also be integrated with Android BioScriber with REST API.

Innovatrics also showed off an Android app that performs mobile enrollment, identification and verification for election and law enforcement officials. The company says it supports consumer devices like tablets and smartphones; and USB external peripherals like fingerprint, ID scanners, webcams, and receipt printers as well as biometric devices from Coppernic and Laxton. The announcement also depicts the use of the ABIS with a fingerprint scanner from Integrated Biometrics. This broad support is intended to prevent vendor lock-in., according to the announcement

Biometric data from the app is sent to Innovatrics’ ABIS database and processed by its deduplication engine, which allows an authorized user to review the information to resolve potential discrepancies.

The company says the Android app is viable for areas with no reliable IDs to register individuals with face and fingerprint biometrics. And the app can be used by law enforcement to identify suspects with fingerprints.

West African country Guinea recently began using Innovatrics’ ABIS to identify criminals.

