Innovatrics joins ranks of biometrics triple threats in NIST evaluations

Innovatrics is now one of the few biometrics vendors who are participating in benchmarking by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in three different modalities; face, fingerprints, and iris.

There are 19 total entries in NIST’s ‘IREX’ benchmark for biometric accuracy in iris recognition, from 15 vendors. By comparison, the Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) counts more than 200 entries from participating technology vendors and research teams. Innovatrics submitted its algorithm to IREX for evaluation in December, 2021.

The company has also previously reported strong results in FRVT testing and NIST’s fingerprint evaluations like PFT II ,which it has long participated in.

“Training a reliable, accurate and fast algorithm for iris was the focus of our efforts in 2021. We’ve used everything we have learned in facial recognition and applied it to irises,” Marian Beszedes, head of R&D at Innovatrics, explains.

Innovatrics Founder and CEO Ján Lunter emphasized the importance of using multiple factors to ensure high security authentication in a Biometric Update guest post earlier in February.

