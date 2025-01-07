Synectics launching facial recognition feature and expanding footprint

Synectics Solutions is introducing facial recognition and forensic search functions to its flagship Synergy software platform, and opening an office in the United Arab Emirates to support its ambitions in the Middle East.

The UK-based fraud intelligence company is previewing the new capabilities at Intersec 2025, on January 14 to 16 in Dubai.

The facial recognition feature connects to Synergy’s built-in person of interest tools and provides a unified interface that works with the software’s existing incident management features, according to the announcement. The forensic search feature similarly connects with the platform’s other security management tools to provide faster and more accurate search capabilities through generative AI.

Synectics is also showing off its COEX camera arrays with built-in analytics capabilities at Intersec 2025.

The company has also signed four contracts with customers Synectics describes as serving the gaming sector, meanwhile, worth a combined $2.7 million.

Two leading gaming resorts in the Philippines, new customer for Synectics, are deploying Synergy for its comprehensive set of features and customizable solution, according to a separate announcement. The company has also expanded a long-standing partnership with PENN Entertainment with new contracts to deploy Synergy at two of its casinos. With their installation, Synergy will be live in 25 PENN Entertainment properties.

