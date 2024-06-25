FB pixel

Two Technologies mobile biometric device certified to FBI Appendix F 

Powered by IB fingerprint scanner
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition  |  Mobile Biometrics
Two Technologies mobile biometric device certified to FBI Appendix F 
 

Pennsylvania-based Two Technologies says that its XF mobile biometric device has been awarded the FBI Appendix F Mobile ID certification. This certification confirms that the device meets rigorous standards for fingerprint capture, ensuring reliable and high-quality data. The XF ruggedized Android-based device is equipped with the Integrated Biometrics’ Sherlock FAP-45 fingerprint scanner.

The FBI Appendix F certification emphasizes on high-quality images, which are essential for accurate human fingerprint comparisons and efficient large-scale automated biometric matching operations. This certification differentiates between various Fingerprint Acquisition Profiles (FAP levels). For instance, FAP 45 and above are capable of capturing both rolled and plain fingerprints.

The Sherlock FAP-45 fingerprint scanner uses Integrated Biometrics’ patented Light Emitting Sensor (LES) technology, which delivers performance compared to traditional optical scanners. It is designed for durability and features an IP65 ingress protection rating for its sealed bezel to the scanning surface.

The XF mobile device is offered in two variants, with either a thermal printer or a barcode scanner.

According to Two Technologies, the XF mobile device includes a hot-swappable supplemental battery, enabling users to replace the battery without powering down the device and thereby extending its operational time.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Indonesia ransomware attack disrupts digital services, govt rejects $8M demand

A ransomware attack on Indonesia’s Temporary National Data Center (PDNS) has disrupted various digital public services, including immigration, since Thursday,…

 

UrbanID consultant roots for tokenization as key digital ID security option

As concerns about identity theft and data misuse fill out following the fast adoption of digital identity especially in Africa,…

 

UK Proof of Age Standards Scheme greenlights 3 Yoti Digital ID Connect apps

The UK’s national Proof of Age Standards Scheme (PASS) has accredited three Digital ID Connect apps. A press release from…

 

Measured approach to age assurance needed, Aussie safety commish says

Australia’s online safety watchdog has called on lawmakers to introduce age verification as part of a suite of measures to…

 

Meta, Trust Stamp among firms turning attention to deepfake detection

Like an ouroboros swallowing its tail, AI continues its cycle of begetting deepfake fraud and detection tools to stop it….

 

McDonald’s pauses AI voice ordering system developed with IBM

Despite claims that AI is infiltrating every corner of our lives, it will not be at the McDonald’s drive-through for…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events