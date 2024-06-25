Two Technologies mobile biometric device certified to FBI Appendix F 

Pennsylvania-based Two Technologies says that its XF mobile biometric device has been awarded the FBI Appendix F Mobile ID certification. This certification confirms that the device meets rigorous standards for fingerprint capture, ensuring reliable and high-quality data. The XF ruggedized Android-based device is equipped with the Integrated Biometrics’ Sherlock FAP-45 fingerprint scanner.

The FBI Appendix F certification emphasizes on high-quality images, which are essential for accurate human fingerprint comparisons and efficient large-scale automated biometric matching operations. This certification differentiates between various Fingerprint Acquisition Profiles (FAP levels). For instance, FAP 45 and above are capable of capturing both rolled and plain fingerprints.

The Sherlock FAP-45 fingerprint scanner uses Integrated Biometrics’ patented Light Emitting Sensor (LES) technology, which delivers performance compared to traditional optical scanners. It is designed for durability and features an IP65 ingress protection rating for its sealed bezel to the scanning surface.

The XF mobile device is offered in two variants, with either a thermal printer or a barcode scanner.

According to Two Technologies, the XF mobile device includes a hot-swappable supplemental battery, enabling users to replace the battery without powering down the device and thereby extending its operational time.

Article Topics

biometric identification | certification | FBI | fingerprint biometrics | fingerprint scanner | Integrated Biometrics | mobile biometrics | Two Technologies