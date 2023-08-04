Eyecool fingerprint biometrics module certified to FBI PIV and FAP20 specs

An optical fingerprint module from Beijing-based Eyecool Technology has been certified to the standard for biometric image quality set by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The ECO320 has passed FBI PIV (Personal Identity Verification) and FAP20 assessments. The module uses Eyecool’s proprietary dynamic fingerprint template fusion technology, which has won a major technology innovation award in China. During the certification test, the ECO320 maintained performance in environments with bright light and on dirty fingers, according to a company announcement. Eyecool says the module also provides clear fingerprint images with fast acquisition speed, accurate recognition performance, and tolerance of dry, wet and rough fingertips, making it appropriate for large-scale fingerprint collection and biometric authentication.

The specifications are used as a reference standard for public procurement in most countries, and often for enterprise contracts, the company notes.

Eyecool’s EC-FPD103 module and ECSM329 scanner have each previously been FBI PIV certified, and the ECO500 FAP60 livescan biometric capture device is certified to the Appendix F specification.

The company also sells an ABIS, and has deployed facial recognition systems for banks, educational institutions, and government agencies. An iris recognition algorithm submitted by Eyecool also sits 15th on the two-eye accuracy leaderboard of the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology’s IREX 10: Identification Track as of press time.

