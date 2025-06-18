Sumsub adds real-time device signals from Fingerprint to fraud prevention platform

Sumsub is enhancing the Device Intelligence component of its fraud prevention solution through a partnership with Fingerprint.

Businesses need to monitor risks throughout the entire customer journey, Sumsub says, citing internal data that shows 76 percent of fraud attempts occur post-onboarding. Device Intelligence delivers this monitoring with real-time detection of suspicious behavior following the KYC process, according to the company announcement. Sumsub’s Q1 2025 identity fraud trends report highlights the need for real-time, multi-layered defenses.

Implementing the proactive security layer can help organizations detect transaction fraud, detect and block bots, prevent multi-accounting and account takeover attacks, and reduce unnecessary KYC costs, Sumsub says, without disrupting or adding friction to legitimate user’s interactions.

The enhanced device intelligence software does this by collecting data like browser and operating system used, rather than any sensitive personal information. It can also detect the use of a VPN, incognito mode, remote access software and other signs that may indicate suspicious activity.

“We are combining our own technology with Fingerprint, a leader in device intelligence. Together, our solutions provide greater accuracy and a more complete fraud prevention system, with no coding required on the clients’ side,” comments Andrew Novoselsky, CPO at Sumsub. “With Device Intelligence, you gain deep visibility into user integrity and have the power to stop fraud in real time — before it causes damage such as monetary losses, operational disruptions or reputational risks.”

Sumsub also introduced upgrades to its Case Management solution including an AI assistant earlier this month.

