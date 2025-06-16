Sumsub reveals 300% increase in identity document fraud

Sumsub has released its Q1 2025 identity fraud trends based on its internal data and it shows a surge in AI-enabled fraud across the U.S.

According to Sumsub platform data, deepfake fraud has surged by 1,100 percent, while synthetic identity document fraud has risen by more than 300 percent.

Attackers are employing generative AI to create fake passports, IDs, and biometric data.

Sumsub analyzed millions of verification checks conducted on its platform between January and March 2025 across industries such as fintech, ecommerce, healthtech and edtech to uncover emerging fraud trends.

The rise of synthetic identity document fraud is one of the most pressing concerns, the company says, with criminals exploiting AI tools to generate fake identity documents like driver’s licenses or passports.

These are often sufficiently realistic to bypass basic KYC checks, creating a challenge for businesses.

Sumsub reports: Synthetic identity document fraud spiked by 311 percent in North America compared to Q1 2024, making it the region’s most alarming growth vector. Deepfake fraud jumped by 1,100 percent, signalling that generative AI is being used to bypass facial recognition and biometric checks.

The U.S. in particular saw a “sharp increase” in fintech fraud attempts, which it believes underscores the need for real-time, multi-layered fraud prevention solutions.

Globally, synthetic identity document fraud is rising across all regions, fueled by widespread access to GenAI tools that can generate highly realistic fake IDs. Top markets for synthetic identity document fraud include: Ethiopia (2.17 percent), Pakistan (2.08 percent), Nigeria (1.52 percent). Other notable markets: Hong Kong (0.99 percent), Indonesia (0.84 percent), Turkey (0.80 percent). Deepfake-related attacks are growing globally, Sumsub says, particularly to bypass biometric systems, which is now one of the fastest-evolving fraud vectors.

“The pace at which fraud tactics are evolving is staggering,” said Andrew Sever, CEO of Sumsub. “As generative AI becomes more accessible, so does the ability to generate synthetic identity documents and deepfakes at scale.”

“What we’re seeing is a broader trend, in which Fraud-as-a-Service is becoming a reality, where malicious actors can easily access sophisticated tools to carry out attacks,” he continued. “Businesses can no longer rely on outdated verification tools. It’s imperative they adopt an intelligent, adaptive approach to stay ahead.”

Article Topics

AI fraud | digital ID | generative AI | identity document | Sumsub | synthetic identity fraud