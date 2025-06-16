FB pixel

Sumsub reveals 300% increase in identity document fraud

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics Market Reports  |  Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Sumsub reveals 300% increase in identity document fraud
 

Sumsub has released its Q1 2025 identity fraud trends based on its internal data and it shows a surge in AI-enabled fraud across the U.S.

According to Sumsub platform data, deepfake fraud has surged by 1,100 percent, while synthetic identity document fraud has risen by more than 300 percent.

Attackers are employing generative AI to create fake passports, IDs, and biometric data.

Sumsub analyzed millions of verification checks conducted on its platform between January and March 2025 across industries such as fintech, ecommerce, healthtech and edtech to uncover emerging fraud trends.

The rise of synthetic identity document fraud is one of the most pressing concerns, the company says, with criminals exploiting AI tools to generate fake identity documents like driver’s licenses or passports.

These are often sufficiently realistic to bypass basic KYC checks, creating a challenge for businesses.

Sumsub reports: Synthetic identity document fraud spiked by 311 percent in North America compared to Q1 2024, making it the region’s most alarming growth vector. Deepfake fraud jumped by 1,100 percent, signalling that generative AI is being used to bypass facial recognition and biometric checks.

The U.S. in particular saw a “sharp increase” in fintech fraud attempts, which it believes underscores the need for real-time, multi-layered fraud prevention solutions.

Globally, synthetic identity document fraud is rising across all regions, fueled by widespread access to GenAI tools that can generate highly realistic fake IDs. Top markets for synthetic identity document fraud include: Ethiopia (2.17 percent), Pakistan (2.08 percent), Nigeria (1.52 percent). Other notable markets: Hong Kong (0.99 percent), Indonesia (0.84 percent), Turkey (0.80 percent). Deepfake-related attacks are growing globally, Sumsub says, particularly to bypass biometric systems, which is now one of the fastest-evolving fraud vectors.

“The pace at which fraud tactics are evolving is staggering,” said Andrew Sever, CEO of Sumsub. “As generative AI becomes more accessible, so does the ability to generate synthetic identity documents and deepfakes at scale.”

“What we’re seeing is a broader trend, in which Fraud-as-a-Service is becoming a reality, where malicious actors can easily access sophisticated tools to carry out attacks,” he continued. “Businesses can no longer rely on outdated verification tools. It’s imperative they adopt an intelligent, adaptive approach to stay ahead.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Streamlining airport passenger processing in Fiji and Sri Lanka

Aviation continues its digital transformation with new deals in Fiji and Sri Lanka, while airlines and technology companies continue innovating….

 

Women in Identity research sheds light on cost of ID exclusion

Identity exclusion is costing businesses money. The same problem is causing misery among real people, and in some cases preventing…

 

Identity issuer registries can strengthen VCs for LERs: reports

A year into a research collaboration, the Digital Credentials Consortium (DCC) and Credential Engine have published a pair of reports…

 

Louisiana sees age assurance legislation battle between Big Social, Big App Store

In Louisiana, age verification legislation finds itself stirred up like a spicy gumbo. Bills regarding age assurance for adult content…

 

Uganda president wants biometric verification for 2026 vote; tender forthcoming

The Electoral Commission of Uganda (EC) is envisaging the launch of a new tender to select a procurement partner for…

 

Understanding of what #SafeDPI is, how to achieve it creeps forward

If a government spends millions of dollars on an identity system or any other kind of digital public infrastructure that…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events