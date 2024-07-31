Veratad chooses IDVerse OCR and document fraud analysis for deepfake attacks

Veratad Technologies, a provider of age and identity verification system, has integrated IDVerse’s optical character recognition and document fraud analytics cores to counter the threat of deepfakes and focus on protecting minors online. This integration will enable the co-developed biometric system to access a global market across four continents while meeting unique regulatory requirements and market demands.

Through the IDVerse OCR software core, Veratad will facilitate the extraction and processing of data from various identification documents, ensuring that verified individuals have access to the necessary resources.

Document fraud can lead to significant business consequences in many onboarding and KYC checks. By incorporating IDVerse document fraud analysis, Veratad will enhance its capability to identify fraudulent documents.

“We rigorously tested IDVerse and their technology extensively before implementing their document capture and fraud analysis modules and we continue to optimize the offering together,” says Thomas Canfarotta, vice president of Product at Veratad.

Both companies emphasize that their biometric identification and fraud prevention systems are designed to adapt to new fraud techniques. This collaboration will provide customers with personalized fraud profiles, enabling each user to receive customized service that addresses their unique requirements within their respective market and industry.

Veratad has joined forces with Clear to incorporate Clear’s reusable identity verification into Veratad’s VX platform’s IDMax feature.

biometrics | deepfake detection | document verification | fraud prevention | IDVerse | OCR | Veratad