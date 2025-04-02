GBG launches all-in-one identity platform GBG Go

GBG Go is the new comprehensive identity product from GBG, the UK identity verification, location and onboarding provider. A release describes it as an “all-in-one identity platform for fast, easy and safe business growth,” which allows businesses to connect to more than 80 global identity and fraud protection modules through a single API.

GBG Go promises global coverage, optimal customer experience, complete identity fraud protection and compliance by design, with localized support for KYC, AML and data privacy.

It provides access to GBG’s substantial stores of data, documents, biometrics, risk intelligence and fraud modules in a single platform, and allows businesses to quickly design and configure new customer journeys and modules.

The goal is to reduce drop-offs and maximize pass rates by optimizing customer journeys for real customers, while weeding out fraud attempts with robust identity verification.

Gus Tomlinson, managing director of GBG’s identity fraud unit, says that as businesses face increased fraud and a shifting regulatory landscape, they need to “optimize the conversion of genuine identities at onboarding and beyond without increasing technical complexity.”

“With the launch of our real-time intelligent identity platform, GBG Go, we are empowering businesses to accept more genuine customers and optimize their ROI while minimizing fraud, tailoring customer journeys and meeting regulatory requirements,” Tomlinson says. He believes the platform “shows our continued investment in providing our customers with the best solutions at any given time and enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere.”

Article Topics

fraud prevention | GBG | GBG Go | identity proofing | onboarding