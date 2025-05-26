NexG invests in identity document production facility to meet international demand

NexG Bhd is investing $15.38M (RM250 million) in a plant to develop high-security identity document production, and is exploring international partnerships as it looks to expand.

The investment by NexG, formerly known as Datasonic Group Bhd, is part of an international expansion drive. The new facility will be developed in three phases and is expected to generate between $100-200 million in revenue per phase, according to The Edge Malaysia.

“Once completed, the new facility is projected to add an additional estimated capacity of 50 million secure ID documents to NexG’s current production capacity, significantly enhancing the group’s ability to meet growing international demand for secure identity infrastructure,” the company said in a statement.

In addition, NexG has established a new wholly-owned subsidiary Datasonic Global Technologies Sdn Bhd, which will drive international commercialization and strategic partnerships with foreign governments, system integrators and industry stakeholders.

“We are focused not just on exporting technology, but on enabling digital sovereignty for countries that demand trusted, secure, and scalable identity infrastructure,” said executive chairman and NexG CEO Datuk Hanifah Noordin.

NexG has been the main technology supplier for Malaysia’s MyKad national ID project since 2012, and the supplier of e-passport solutions for Malaysia since 2016.

NexG is seeking out JVs for long-term partnerships

NexG has signed an MOU with LUN Partners Financial Limited (LPF) as the two parties explore collaboration opportunities on the international commercialization of NexG’s patented technologies and solutions such as digital identity verification and cybersecurity.

“This partnership marks a significant step in NexG’s strategy to expand our suite of secure digital identity, cybersecurity, and fintech solutions across Asia and global markets,” said Noordin.

“Through this collaboration, NexG and LPF will jointly drive product and application innovation to support the growing demand for trusted digital infrastructure in both public and private sectors worldwide.”

The executive said that NexG is open to forming joint ventures in “suitable jurisdictions” where long-term strategic partnerships can be developed.

William Ding, Managing Director of LUN Partners Financial, commented that by bringing NexG into their global partner network, “we reinforce our international ecosystem – particularly in Southeast Asia – and unlock new opportunities for digital transformation in markets that demand resilience, trust, and technical depth.”

With Dataonic’s acquisition of Innov8tif Holdings, equity fundraising, re-branding, and strategic partnerships, NexG is shaping its strategy to be a regional enabler of digital transformation technology that is firming up Malaysia’s role in the expanding global digital identity solutions economy.

Article Topics

biometrics | Datasonic | Datasonic Global Technologies | digital identity | identity document | NexG Bhd