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Gataca boosts age assurance pitch with certification to ISO standard by ACCS

| Chris Burt
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
Gataca boosts age assurance pitch with certification to ISO standard by ACCS
 

Madrid-based Gataca is now certified as a provider of privacy-preserving age assurance following an independent assessment. The company successfully completed an evaluation against the technical requirements for age assurance systems based on ISO/IEC 27566 by the Age Check Certification Scheme.

Gataca has been expanding the capabilities of its digital identity wallet, including with an anti-fraud intelligence layer earlier this year, and software for interacting with different digital wallets. Among that software is the Vouch single sign-on and authentication technology, which allows users to perform delegated identity verification, and now age verification, with Gataca acting as the credential issuer.

Specifically, the ACCS found that Gataca’s Vouch Age Assurance Service meets the requirements set out in the freely-offered standard, which was officially published in final form in December, 2025. The Amie Vouch age check solution from Gataca offers biometric facial age estimation and ID wallet verification, which also includes selfie biometrics, as age assurance methods.

The company announced its certification on LinkedIn and thanked ACCS Executive Director Tony Allen, along with the ACCS and Gataca teams. Gataca presented its technology in the post as “helping organizations verify age without collecting more personal data than necessary.”

The certification makes Gataca one of few companies that can show independent proof of conformity to the global age assurance standard, just as the market takes off and Spanish regulator AEPD blocks organizations from offering biometric age estimation or verification without also providing a pathway which relies on possession or knowledge-based factors.

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