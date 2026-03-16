Gataca adds intelligence layer to its digital ID wallet

As identity fraud rises, companies are introducing more layers of anti-fraud technology.

Decentralized identity provider Gataca has expanded its platform with a new identity intelligence layer that will analyze wallet-based identity interactions for real-time risk, behavior and trust signals.

As wallet-based credentials see wider adoption, a basic cryptographic validity check may no longer be enough, the Spain-based firm argues. Organizations will instead need tools capable of interpreting identity signals across multiple interactions.

“Digital identity wallets already provide a faster and more secure way to verify identity,” says the company’s CEO, Irene Hernandez. “But fraud and online risk are evolving rapidly, and organizations need tools that interpret identity signals dynamically rather than simply validating a single credential.”

One of the product’s features is a dynamic trust scoring system that adjusts in real time based on the level of risk in a given interaction. In low-risk scenarios, this can enable streamlined, one-click verification for users, while in higher-risk situations, it automatically triggers additional safeguards. Organizations using the platform can configure risk scenarios to align with their specific regulatory requirements, fraud models and customer journeys.

The platform also generates behavioral and market insights derived from identity interactions , data that Gataca says can help organizations make sharper business decisions.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | digital wallets | fraud prevention | Gataca