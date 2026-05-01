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Aware’s Q1 2026 reflects transition to biometric orchestration platform focus

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Aware’s Q1 2026 reflects transition to biometric orchestration platform focus
 

Aware reports $3.4 million in revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, down slightly from $3.6 million in the same quarter a year ago, as the company transitions to a focus on its unified biometric orchestration platform.

The company sees rising demand in biometrics orchestration across the government and enterprise markets, and draws further confidence from its results in Track 3 of the DHS Remote Identity Validation Rally.

Severance costs contributed to high operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA loss, but Aware expects lower operating expenses going forward to lift its bottom line.

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