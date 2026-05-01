Aware’s Q1 2026 reflects transition to biometric orchestration platform focus

Aware reports $3.4 million in revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, down slightly from $3.6 million in the same quarter a year ago, as the company transitions to a focus on its unified biometric orchestration platform.
The company sees
rising demand in biometrics orchestration across the government and enterprise markets, and draws further confidence from its results in Track 3 of the DHS Remote Identity Validation Rally.
Severance costs contributed to high operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA loss, but Aware expects lower operating expenses going forward to lift its bottom line.
Article Topics
Aware | biometrics | digital identity | financial results | stocks
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