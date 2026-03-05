Aware holds revenue steady amid shift to biometric identity solutions

Aware repositioned itself as a biometric identity solutions provider in 2025, according to CEO Ajay Amlani, and managed to keep its major financial metrics stable while doing so.

The company reports $4.7 million in revenues in the fourth quarter, and $17.3 million for the year. Revenue was $0.1 million higher in both the same quarter a year ago, and 2024 overall. Operating expenses were slightly down in Q4, but rose by $1 million over the year. Net loss widened by $0.3 million in the quarter to $1.5 million, and by $1.5 million to $5.9 million for the full year.

Aware’s losses were attributed to increased investments in research and development, such as for its next-generation liveness detection, personnel and product development.

Article Topics

Aware | biometrics | digital identity | financial results | stocks