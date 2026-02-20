Aware passes Level 3 biometric liveness evaluation by BixeLab

New independent third-party evaluations and certifications for Aware’s biometric identity and authentication products validate the “performance, fairness, and real-world readiness of its biometric liveness and identity verification technologies,” according to a company release.

Aware Intelligent Liveness was independently evaluated in accordance with ISO/IEC 30107-3, the international standard for Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 Presentation Attack Detection (PAD), in testing conducted by BixeLab, an NVLAP-accredited biometric testing laboratory.

Per the release, across all three levels, Aware Intelligent Liveness demonstrated highly secure, frictionless performance, with zero false rejections of legitimate users at Levels 1 and 2 and 100 percent successful user completion at Level 3. Attack detection performance strengthened as attack sophistication increased, including zero successful attacks at Levels 2 and 3.

Through BixeLab, the company also underwent testing according to ISO/IEC 19795-10, which evaluates whether biometric systems perform consistently across demographic groups. The test “confirmed that the Aware system performed consistently across all tested age, sex, and ethnicity groups at the evaluated operating configuration.”

“Independent testing is critical in liveness detection, because attack techniques evolve constantly,” says Dr. Mohamed Lazzouni, CTO of Aware. “ISO/IEC 30107-3 compliant PAD evaluation helps customers understand how a solution performs against sophisticated presentation attacks, beyond vendor claims or controlled demos.”

Ajay Amlani, CEO of Aware, says that the company applauds “the tenacious work of the individuals setting these global standards,” and that “customers should demand that their vendors comply with these industry-standard certifications to ensure they have the maximum protection available against this systemic risk.”

Additionally, in the selfie matching track of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) 2025 Remote Identity Validation Rally (RIVR), a government-led evaluation designed to assess remote identity verification technologies under realistic attack conditions, Aware was one of five vendors to meet all DHS-defined high performance goals, and one of only three to achieve zero failure-to-extract rates for both selfie and identity document images. Finally, Aware recently achieved FIDO2 Server Certification, validating its ability to securely support passkey-based authentication layered with biometric verification.

