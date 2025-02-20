BixeLab accredited by NIST for biometric bias testing

BixeLab is now formally accredited to test biometric systems for demographic differentials (or “bias”) under the recently-approved international standard.

ISO/IEC 19795-10:2024, which covers “Quantifying biometric system performance variation across demographic groups,” was published for public purchase in October. The standard provides a basis for the effective evaluation of biometric performance variations across demographic groups, which helps governments and businesses to assess whether their biometric systems work equally well for different target populations.

The company says receiving the accreditation gives it the ability to conduct rigorous fairness assessments to ensure biometric systems operate equitably.

The certificate of accreditation was issued by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology’s National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP). The accreditation will expire on June 30 unless renewed.

“Achieving NIST/NVLAP accreditation under ISO/IEC 19795-10:2024 is not just a technical milestone for BixeLab—it reflects our deep commitment to fairness and equity in biometric technology,” BixeLab CEO Ted Dunstone told Biometric Update in an email. “This accreditation empowers us to help our clients prove their systems are not only accurate but also fair across diverse populations. Such issues are increasingly important as the reach of biometrics and AI continues to expand.”

BixeLab is one of the word’s most-accredited and accomplished biometrics testing laboratories, having previously been approved for testing against FIDO biometrics standards, the Australian Government’s Digital ID System (AGDIS), and the MOSIP compliance requirements.

It was one of the first biometrics testing laboratories in the world to be accredited by NIST/NVLAP, and the only one in Australia. Under that accreditation, BixeLab performs testing for various ISO standards, including presentation attack detection (PAD) under ISO/IEC 30107.

The lab has also assisted New Zealand’s government in ensuring its face biometrics system works well for the country’s different ethnic groups, after BixeLab pioneered a biometric bias test with ID R&D. BixeLab has also designed innovative evaluations for contactless fingerprint interoperability with Tech5.

Dunstone joined a Biometric Update webinar with MOSIP this week to discuss the foundational identity organization’s new Biometric Device Certification Program, which was developed with the lab’s collaboration. The webinar is free to watch on-demand with registration.

